Thursday, June 16, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsNuclear

Iranian nuclear chief says Natanz and Badroud nuclear projects will be completed soon

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mohammad Eslami

The director of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran has said the current Iranian administration aims to complete the Natanz and Badroud nuclear projects and that these are priorities that can be implemented.

Both Natanz and Badroud cities are located in Isfahan Province.

Moahmmad Eslami noted that the Iranian people can quickly witness the results of the two projects.

He was speaking on Thursday and during the 25th provincial visit of President Ebrahim Raisi to Isfahan Province in central Iran.

Eslami said during the visit, Raisi and other officials including the director of the AEOI will visit the capacities and capabilities of Natanz.

Iran has been expanding its peaceful nuclear energy program despite US sanctions in recent years.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks