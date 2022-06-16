Iranian nuclear chief says Natanz and Badroud nuclear projects will be completed soon

Both Natanz and Badroud cities are located in Isfahan Province.

Moahmmad Eslami noted that the Iranian people can quickly witness the results of the two projects.

He was speaking on Thursday and during the 25th provincial visit of President Ebrahim Raisi to Isfahan Province in central Iran.

Eslami said during the visit, Raisi and other officials including the director of the AEOI will visit the capacities and capabilities of Natanz.

Iran has been expanding its peaceful nuclear energy program despite US sanctions in recent years.