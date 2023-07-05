Iranian nuclear chief denies cooperation with IAEA beyond Safeguards Agreements, NPT

Mohammad Eslami, the director of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said on Wednesday that the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi was not involved in any cooperation with the IAEA beyond the Safeguards Agreements and the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

He also denied that the IAEA had installed 10 more cameras at a nuclear site in Esfahan.

“That’s not the case,” he said briefly answering questions by reporters, who were quoting an Iranian member of the Parliament who had said the Raisi administration was in breach of a law on relations with the IAEA.

“Relations between Iran and the Agency is based on the Safeguards [Agreements] and the NPT — not a word more, not a word less,” he said.