Iranian nuclear chief: No plans for IAEA chief visit to Tehran

Mohammad Eslami however noted that Iran has no problem for interacting with the UN atomic agency provided that the other sides comply with their commitments under the JCPOA.

Eslami said the ties between Iran and the IAEA are continuing and Tehran is implementing the safeguards despite the approval of the recent resolution against the country at the meeting of the body’s Board of Governors.

He noted that the agency must pursue its activities with regard to Iran in line with the safeguards.

The Iranian nuclear chief also said the nuclear deal imposed some pretexts on Iran and if these pretexts and the JCPOA are supposed to remain in place, they will be in violation of the agreement.

Rafael Grossi, head of the IAEA has expressed willingness to visit Iran for technical talks with Iran aimed at resolving what he called the remaining issues between the two sides.

This follows Iran’s tit-for-tat measures taken after the anti-Tehran resolution by the agency. On Monday, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said Grossi can visit Tehran, but as a tourist.