Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is on a trip to Bolivia, has held a phone conversation with his Nicaraguan counterpart Denis Moncada Colindres.

During the phone talk, Zarif highlighted cordial relations between the two countries, expressing hope he will travel to Nicaragua in the near future.

The top Nicaraguan diplomat, in turn, welcomed Iranian officials visiting his country. He also called for the enhancement of reciprocal ties.