Iranian MPs-Elect Vow to Work Towards Boosting Domestic Production

In a letter to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, 182 elected MPs expressed their readiness to work towards realization of the “Jump in Production” motto, a rubric chosen by the Leader as the name of the Persian New Year 1399 starting March 20, 2020.

Signatories to the letter have given assurances that they will tap into all expert potential at the 11th parliament to remove hurdles to national economy and try their utmost to utilize all legislative and supervisory potential available to them to eliminate impediments to domestic production and channel cash flow into the production sector.

The MPs also undertook to rectify the structure of the national budget while passing the budget bill without being swayed by political considerations.

“Today, thanks to the macro-policies adopted by Your Excellency, the threat of economic sanctions has turned into a historic opportunity for carrying our structural reforms in Iran’s economy,” they said.

The MPs reiterated that they will also tap into the potentialities of other branches of government to further strengthen the country’s economy: