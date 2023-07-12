Iranian MP says Russia “made a mistake” over Persian Gulf islands

Vahid Jalalzadeh, the chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iran’s parliament, told Hamshahri Online that Russia made a mistake like China did, in an apparent reference to a similar move by Beijing several months ago.

He noted that a similar mistake by China undermined the Iranian public opinion’s trust in Beijing.

The Iranian MP noted that the international community is now pressuring Iran to stop supporting Russia and “our backing for Moscow is conditional”.

The MP added that Russia has a powerful foreign diplomacy apparatus and “we did not expect them to give in to such illegal demands”.

Jalalzadeh described the statement by the (P)GCC in favor of the United Arab Emirates as hackneyed and illegal.

He said such communiqués are not new, but what is new is the unfriendly stance of some other governments.

The lawmaker said the Iranian parliament will definitely ask Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian to give an appropriate response to such acts.

Jalalzadeh stressed that Iran will never negotiate with anyone over its territory and does not care about such claims.