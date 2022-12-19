Iranian MP: Lawmakers push for downgrading ties with European troika

Kosari added that the three European countries have proved they do not want good for the Iranian people. He said these countries have always adopted an anti-Iran stance.

The lawmaker noted that European countries should understand that they are facing a powerful Iran and that the Islamic Republic does not want relations with them at any price.

Kosari however stressed that Iran wants to expand ties with other countries except for the Zionist regime as Tehran does not recognize Israel at all.

As for the US, he went on to say, Iran will not tolerate its bullying policies.

His comments come after France, Germany and Britain took a tough line on Iran over the Iranian government’s handling of the recent protests and deadly riots in Iran.

The Europeans say Iran has used force to quell the demonstrations that erupted three months ago over the death of a 22-year-old girl in police custody in Tehran.

Iran denies the claim, saying it’s acting in line with its rules to provide security for citizens which is being threatened by “riots”.