The Iranian charge d’affaires Ali Matinfar and a number of diplomats and embassy staff took part in the event to introduce the consular services.

Iranians in Britain can receive the services for issuance of smart passports and national identification cards before the end of the year, the charge d’affaires said.

He also assured that Iranian citizens in the UK can cast their ballots for the upcoming presidential elections scheduled to be held on June 28 at the embassy.