Iran says surprised by UK support for Israeli crimes

In a phone conversation, Hossein Amirabdollahian and David Cameron discussed the latest regional developments.

Amirabdollahian referred to the recent Iran’s missile and drone attacks on some specific targets in Israel, describing it as Iran’s legitimate defense with the aim of punishing the Israeli regime.

The raids followed Israel’s attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus that left seven Iranian military advisors dead.

The top Iranian diplomat said the crises in West Asia stem from the destructive role of the Israeli regime.

He further expressed surprise at the extent of support Britain gives to the crimes of the Zionist regime and its killing of children and innocent people in Gaza.

Amirabdollahian added it is surprising that while several thousand tons of bombs have been dropped on the oppressed people of Gaza in the past six months, Britain is worried about the response of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the brutal attack of the Israeli regime against the Iranian diplomatic mission in line with of the principle of legitimate defense under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

He also noted that Iran does not welcome an escalation in the region, but if the Israeli regime is looking for an act of adventurism, then Iran’s next response will be immediate, stronger and more extensive.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, for his part, expressed concern over rising tensions in the region following Iran’s response to the Israeli regime’s “acts of aggression.”

He then spoke about the situation in Gaza, saying Britain worked round the clock during the recent debate on a UN Security Council resolution in order to establish a ceasefire in Gaza.

Cameron went on to say that Britain is making an effort to get the two sides to exchange their prisoners as well.

Cameron also added that the Iranian military action against Israel was so worrying and increased regional tension.

He said at the same time, London will ask Tel Aviv to not make any move as it does not want a repetition of what happened in a much wider manner.