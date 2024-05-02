Iran slaps sanctions on British, US individuals, institutions for supporting Israeli genocide

The Iranian foreign ministry said in separate statements on Thursday that the punitive measures were in line with the Law on Countering the Hostile Activities of the Zionist Regime Against Peace and Security passed by the Iranian parliament in 2020.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Skydio, Chevron Corporation, Kharon company are the American companies that have been targeted in the new raft of Iranian sanctions.

The US individuals on the sanctions list are executive vice president and chief legal officer to Donald Trump and the Trump Organization Jason Greenblatt, senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute Michael Rubin, United Against Nuclear Iran’s policy director Jason Brodsky, founder and president of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies Clifford D. May, Commander of US Special Operations Command Bryan P. Fenton, US Navy Fifth Fleet Commander Brad Cooper and CEO of RTX Corporation Gregory J. Hayes.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said the blacklisted British entities are Royal Air force Akrotiri in Cyprus, Royal Navy in Red Sea HMC Diamond, Elbit Systems, Parker Meggitt company, and Rafael UK.

UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps, and military commanders James Hockenhull, Sharon Nesmith, Paul Raymond Griffiths, Adrian Bird, Richard Kemp, Simon Cloke, and Peter Ivans also took the heat for their involvement in the Israeli carnage that has killed around 35,000 Palestinians since October 7 last year.