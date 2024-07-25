Media WireMiddle East

Israel killed nearly 600 Palestinians in West Bank since start of Gaza war: Health ministry

By IFP Media Wire
Palestine Israel

The Israeli army has killed at least 589 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since October 7, the Palestinian Health Ministry announced Wednesday.

In its statement, the ministry noted that some 142 children were among the slain.

The military carried out a number of incursions into cities and towns in the West Bank early Wednesday, during which Palestinians were arrested.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank amid a deadly Israeli offensive that killed over 39,000 people in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023.

The International Court of Justice, in an advisory opinion on July 19, declared Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian land “unlawful” and should be brought to an end “as rapidly as possible”.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks