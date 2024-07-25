Israel killed nearly 600 Palestinians in West Bank since start of Gaza war: Health ministry

In its statement, the ministry noted that some 142 children were among the slain.

The military carried out a number of incursions into cities and towns in the West Bank early Wednesday, during which Palestinians were arrested.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank amid a deadly Israeli offensive that killed over 39,000 people in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023.

The International Court of Justice, in an advisory opinion on July 19, declared Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian land “unlawful” and should be brought to an end “as rapidly as possible”.