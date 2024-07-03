Wednesday, July 3, 2024
Iran confirms release of citizen detained in France

By IFP Editorial Staff
Nasser Kanaani

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman has confirmed news reports of the release of Bashir Biazar, an Iranian citizen who was "illegally" detained in France.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani expressed satisfaction with the release of Bashir Biazar, saying his release happened after political and consular endeavors.

Kanaani said protecting the rights of Iranian citizens abroad is an important priority for the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Biazar, an independent Iranian musician and filmmaker,
spent almost a month in a French jail after his arrest and imprisonment in the European country over charges that were widely described as politically motivated.

Biazar was summoned by French police without explanation or warrant on June 4 and was arrested upon his arrival at the police station, after which he was sent to a jail meant for illegal migrants.
Biazar was reportedly accused of involvement in “Iranian propaganda,” “anti-Zionism and anti-Americanism,” “hateful social media posts,” being a “vector of hatred,” and posing a “threat to public order in France.”

Iranian officials and Biazar’s family had categorically rejected the charges as baseless.

