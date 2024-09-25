President Pezeshkian urges West to abandon double standards regarding “Israel’s crimes”

During their meeting in New York on Tuesday night, President Pezeshkian stated that the Israeli regime has killed thousands of innocent civilians in Gaza and Lebanon, while self-proclaimed human rights advocates in the West remain silent.

He added that the inaction of Western countries and others has emboldened Israel to further expand its crimes in Palestine and Lebanon.

The Iranian president also referred to the assassination of the Hamas leader in Tehran by the Israeli regime, stating that the Islamic Republic exercised restraint to avoid further escalating tensions, but now Israel has invaded Lebanon.

He criticized the US and other Western supporters of Israel for labeling the regime’s onslaught against Palestinian and Lebanese people as “self-defense.”

President Pezeshkian also warned that the continuation of the Israeli regime’s actions could lead to the situation spiraling out of control.

In addition, he expressed Tehran’s willingness to resolve issues with France, including those related to Iran’s nuclear program, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic has never sought nuclear weapons.

For his part, Macron expressed concern over the regional situation, noting that France has strongly condemned Israel’s invasion of Lebanon and is making efforts to stop it.