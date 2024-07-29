IFP ExclusiveEuropeMiddle EastFeatured NewsForeign Policy

Pres. Pezeshkian to Macron: Iran ready to expand ties with France

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that Tehran is ready to expand its relations with Paris based on mutual confidence building and in good conscience.

Pezeshkian also spoke with Macron over the latest tensions in the region following an attack that claimed the lives 12 people in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

The Iranian president voiced concern over the tensions along the Lebanese border with occupied Palestine, warning that any aggression by the Israeli regime against Lebanon will have dire consequences.

The French president for his part voiced hope that ties between Iran and France will expand more than before during Pezeshkian’s presidency.

Pezeshkian is set to swear in as the 9th president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on Tuesday.

