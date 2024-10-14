Pezeshkian to Macron: Iran supports any proposal to restore regional security, stability

Pezeshkian made the remarks during a phone call Sunday with French President Emmanuel Macron, where they discussed the latest developments in the region, particularly the Israeli invasion of southern Lebanon.

The president emphasized that Iran seeks a secure region free from war and conflict and welcomes any effort towards a ceasefire.

He noted that Iran exercised restraint following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on 31 July, allowing Western diplomacy a chance to broker a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

“However, the Zionists have demonstrated a disregard for any humanitarian framework and international law by intensifying their bombings and crimes in Gaza and extending them to Lebanon,” Pezeshkian added.

On October 1 and after nearly two months, Iran launched a missile barrage at Israeli military and intelligence bases in retaliation for the assassination of Haniyeh as well as Hezbollah chief Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah and a senior IRGC commander, who were both killed in a massive Israeli airstrike on southern Beirut.

In the telephone conversation, Prezeshkian reiterated that Iran is prepared to support any proposal that would lead to “peace and stability” in the region.

The president urged President Macron to work with other European leaders to compel the Israeli regime to cease its genocidal actions in Gaza and Lebanon.

He also welcomed the French government’s decision to halt the supply of arms to the Israeli regime.

On Friday, Macron said “stopping the export of weapons” used by Israeli forces in Gaza and Lebanon was the only way to end fighting, and also condemned the “deliberate” targeting of UN peacekeepers in Lebanon.

“We all know it. It’s the unique lever that would end it,” Macron added at a summit of European and Mediterranean leaders in Cyprus.