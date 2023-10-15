Iranian, French presidents discuss Palestine

In a post on X platform, the deputy chief of staff for political affairs of the Iranian president said: “Replying to [French] President [Emmanuel] Macron’s phone call, Iranian President Raisi reiterated that if the Zionist regime’s atrocities, including siege and mass murder, are not halted, the situation will become further complicated, and the theater will expand.”

This came after Axios reported Tehran warned Israel, in a message sent via the UN, that it would have to respond if Israel carries out a ground offensive in the occupied Gaza Strip.

Israel was preparing to launch a ground assault against Hamas in Gaza, after telling Palestinians living in the densely populated territory to flee south towards a closed border with Egypt.

Earlier, Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations had also warned Israel of far-reaching consequences.

In a post on X, the Mission said: “If the Israeli apartheid’s war crimes & genocide are not halted immediately, the situation could spiral out of control & ricochet far-reaching consequences – the responsibility of which lies with the UN, the Security Council & the states steering the Council toward a dead end.”