Sunday, October 15, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsForeign PolicyMiddle East

Iranian, French presidents discuss Palestine

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran and French Presidents Raisi and Macron

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, in a phone conversation with his French counterpart, has warned against the consequences of the continuation of Israel's onslaught against Gaza.

In a post on X platform, the deputy chief of staff for political affairs of the Iranian president said: “Replying to [French] President [Emmanuel] Macron’s phone call, Iranian President Raisi reiterated that if the Zionist regime’s atrocities, including siege and mass murder, are not halted, the situation will become further complicated, and the theater will expand.”

This came after Axios reported Tehran warned Israel, in a message sent via the UN, that it would have to respond if Israel carries out a ground offensive in the occupied Gaza Strip.

Israel was preparing to launch a ground assault against Hamas in Gaza, after telling Palestinians living in the densely populated territory to flee south towards a closed border with Egypt.

Earlier, Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations had also warned Israel of far-reaching consequences.

In a post on X, the Mission said: “If the Israeli apartheid’s war crimes & genocide are not halted immediately, the situation could spiral out of control & ricochet far-reaching consequences – the responsibility of which lies with the UN, the Security Council & the states steering the Council toward a dead end.”

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks