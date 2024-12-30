Iranian MP warns Israel against attacking nuclear facilities: “We’ll make atomic bomb”

Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani stated that an attack would be a “major mistake,” effectively granting Iran a legitimate justification to develop nuclear weapons.

Bakhshayesh argued that if Israel were to strike, it would validate Iran’s pursuit of a nuclear bomb as a necessary measure for deterrence.

He, however, expressed skepticism about the likelihood of such an attack, given its potential ramifications for regional stability.

In a separate discussion regarding the recent assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Bakhshayesh suggested that intelligence infiltration within Iranian institutions could have played a role in the incident.

He indicated that a detailed assessment pointed to a micro-drone or a similar short-range weapon being utilized in Haniyeh’s assassination.

Reacting to threats from Israeli officials, including those from the Mossad, Bakhshayesh reaffirmed Iran’s right to self-defense, outlining that any aggression towards Iran would enable the country to act on its right to protect itself.