IFP ExclusiveNuclearSelected

Iranian MP warns Israel against attacking nuclear facilities: “We’ll make atomic bomb”

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Nuclear Program

A member of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee has issued a stern warning to Israel regarding potential military strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.

Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani stated that an attack would be a “major mistake,” effectively granting Iran a legitimate justification to develop nuclear weapons.

Bakhshayesh argued that if Israel were to strike, it would validate Iran’s pursuit of a nuclear bomb as a necessary measure for deterrence.

He, however, expressed skepticism about the likelihood of such an attack, given its potential ramifications for regional stability.

In a separate discussion regarding the recent assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Bakhshayesh suggested that intelligence infiltration within Iranian institutions could have played a role in the incident.

He indicated that a detailed assessment pointed to a micro-drone or a similar short-range weapon being utilized in Haniyeh’s assassination.

Reacting to threats from Israeli officials, including those from the Mossad, Bakhshayesh reaffirmed Iran’s right to self-defense, outlining that any aggression towards Iran would enable the country to act on its right to protect itself.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks