Iranian mission to UN: No undeclared nuclear materials in Iran

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) on Saturday quoted Iran’s Permanent Mission to the UN as saying that the Islamic Republic is determined to live up to its commitments under the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement, having made every effort to enable the IAEA to carry out its verification activities in Iran.

Regarding the issue of the so-called “three places”, it added, “the origin of this issue goes back to the fabricated information provided to the Agency by a malicious third party, namely the Israeli regime which itself has even refused to accept any commitments under the documents pertaining to the weapons of mass destruction, including the Non- Proliferation Treaty (NPT), and contrary to numerous IAEA and UN resolutions, has repeatedly threatened to attack Iran’s nuclear sites and facilities.”

The mission went on to say that, “The mere finding of natural uranium particles in environmental samples in a location, cannot be regarded as the existence of nuclear materials in that place.”

Iran has intensified its efforts to discover the origin of such particles aimed at further cooperation with the IAEA and has explained about its assumptions in that regard, said the mission.

Referring to the fact that Iran has not yet been able to find any technical reason for the presence of uranium particles, it added that Tehran assumes that external elements, such as sabotage and hostile actions, were involved in the issued of the contamination.

The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly expects the IAEA to report on its verification activities in Iran based on the principles of impartiality, professionalism and reality, reiterated the Iranian mission.