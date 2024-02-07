Iranian-made MS drug to hit the market soon

“The structure of the MS medicine has been confirmed and the drug has received the necessary permits from authorities.

This medicine is being mass-produced and will soon hit the shelves in the form of tablets,” said Atefeh Hajiaghabozorgi, a faculty member of the University of Medical Sciences of Alborz Province.

The university professor noted that the MS disease does not have a 100-percent effective treatment, adding, “The treatments available at the moment only slow down the trend of the disease and increase life expectancy in MS patients.”

“More than 80% of medications used for MS are administered by injection, which is very annoying for the patients,” she explained.

The academic said the MS disease is unfortunately very prevalent in Iran.

“We rank first in the Middle East in terms of the prevalence of the disease,” she said, adding the drug developed in Iran is an oral medication.