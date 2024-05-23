Iranian Leader visits President Raisi’s family to say condolences

Earlier on Wednesday, the Leader prayed over the bodies of the president and his seven companions, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, who died in the copter crash in northwestern Iran on Sunday.

Millions of people attended the president’s funeral procession in Tehran on Wednesday morning. A memorial was also held in the afternoon where dozens of foreign dignitaries and officials participated.

The president will be buried on Thursday in his hometown, Mashhad, at the shrine of Imam Reza.