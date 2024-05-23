Thursday, May 23, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveLocalSelected

Iranian Leader visits President Raisi’s family to say condolences

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei paid a visit to the family of President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday in Tehran to express condolences over the death of the president in a helicopter crash.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Leader prayed over the bodies of the president and his seven companions, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, who died in the copter crash in northwestern Iran on Sunday.

Millions of people attended the president’s funeral procession in Tehran on Wednesday morning. A memorial was also held in the afternoon where dozens of foreign dignitaries and officials participated.

The president will be buried on Thursday in his hometown, Mashhad, at the shrine of Imam Reza.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks