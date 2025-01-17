Foreign PolicyIFP Exclusive

Iranian Leader office touts rising power of Asia ahead of President Pezeshkian’s Moscow visit

By IFP Editorial Staff

In a tweet written in Russian, the account of the Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei stated that the global developments promise a multipolar system where the US will be isolated, and Asia will become the center of knowledge, economy, political and military power.

The tweet was published ahead of Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Russia.

It also emphasized that the idea of resistance and the resistance front against bullying will expand.

President Pezeshkian began his three-day trip to Tajikistan and Russia on Wednesday, aiming to enhance bilateral relations and sign a comprehensive agreement between Tehran and Moscow.

The president left the Tajik capital Dushanbe for Moscow on Friday.

In addition to separate meetings with the Russian president and prime minister, he will also attend gatherings with Russian traders and industrialists to engage in discussions.

The Director General of Public Relations of the Iranian President’s Office, Habibollah Abbasi, highlighted that the signing of a comprehensive long-term cooperation agreement between Iran and Russia is the most important program and achievement of the president’s visit to Russia.

