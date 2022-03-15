Iranian lawmakers praise IRGC missile strike against Mossad center

“We consider the recent courageous action within the framework of the country’s laws and the protection of the borders of our beloved homeland,” 213 Iranian parliamentarians wrote in a statement that praised the operation during which the IRGC fired a volley of ballistic missiles at the Israeli center in northern Iraq.

The MPs stressed that any hesitation in responding to the enemy will embolden it.

“Iran’s national security and the country’s powerful armed forces are among the inviolable red lines of the nation’s representatives,” the lawmakers said.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said the missile strike was in response to Israeli crimes just days after the regime killed two Iranian military advisers in a missile attack in the Syrian capital Damascus.