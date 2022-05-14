Iranian lawmaker confirms death of one in Dezfoul unrest

Ahmad Avayi said the man killed during the protests was a native of Andimeshk, not Dezfoul.

On Thursday, about 70 people gathered in the city to protest rising prices and cost of living. Avayi said they scattered quickly.

The Iranian lawmaker did not specify how many people were arrested during that protest.

Sporadic protests took place against recent hikes in the price of subsidized staple food in a few cities in Iran on Thursday evening.

In the city of Doroud in Lorestan Province, 50 people shouted chants, demanding that the prices be restored to their previous levels. Similar rallies took place in the cities of Izeh and Dezfoul in Khuzestan Province. In some areas, protesters stormed chain stores. But after police intervention, the rallies were broken up.

The administration of President Ebrahim Raisi says the reforms are fair and would benefit those who really deserve receiving government assistance.