Iranian knowledge-based company produces nano diagnostic kit for rapid heart attack detection

According to the Communications and information center of the Vice Presidency for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy, symptoms such as chest pain, shoulder and neck discomfort, and shortness of breath often indicate the possibility of a heart attack. In such cases, doctors rely on specific tests to confirm the diagnosis.

After a heart attack, cardiac troponin (cTnI) is released into the bloodstream from damaged heart muscles. This biomarker remains elevated for 6 to 10 days, making it a reliable indicator for detecting heart attacks. Traditionally, blood samples are sent to laboratories, with results taking hours to process.

The new nano diagnostic kits can identify troponin levels in a fraction of this time, providing a life-saving advantage in critical situations. Particularly useful in emergency settings, such as ambulances, these kits enable rapid diagnosis and timely treatment.

The company has signed a collaboration agreement with Tehran’s emergency services to deploy these kits in ambulances. Additionally, their use in medical laboratories can significantly accelerate testing processes, enhancing patient survival rates through faster intervention.