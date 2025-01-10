Science and TechnologyIFP Exclusive

Iranian knowledge-based company produces nano diagnostic kit for rapid heart attack detection

The Iranian knowledge-based company, Zist Tashkhis Sanjeh, has developed nano-based diagnostic kits capable of quickly detecting troponin levels in blood, significantly aiding physicians in the rapid diagnosis of heart attacks.

According to the Communications and information center of the Vice Presidency for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy, symptoms such as chest pain, shoulder and neck discomfort, and shortness of breath often indicate the possibility of a heart attack. In such cases, doctors rely on specific tests to confirm the diagnosis.

After a heart attack, cardiac troponin (cTnI) is released into the bloodstream from damaged heart muscles. This biomarker remains elevated for 6 to 10 days, making it a reliable indicator for detecting heart attacks. Traditionally, blood samples are sent to laboratories, with results taking hours to process.

The new nano diagnostic kits can identify troponin levels in a fraction of this time, providing a life-saving advantage in critical situations. Particularly useful in emergency settings, such as ambulances, these kits enable rapid diagnosis and timely treatment.

The company has signed a collaboration agreement with Tehran’s emergency services to deploy these kits in ambulances. Additionally, their use in medical laboratories can significantly accelerate testing processes, enhancing patient survival rates through faster intervention.

