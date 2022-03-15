Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Iranian Judiciary shuts down center ‘linked to foreign embassies’

By IFP Editorial Staff
The Iranian Judiciary says an illegal office linked to Western embassies in Tehran has been shut down.

The Judiciary’s media center said the office that called itself a “residence pavilion” was operating in Iran without any license and that it was closed upon an order by a judicial official.

According to the office, under the guise of an art institution, the illegal center was in charge of doing on behalf of several Western embassies a range of activities such as inviting people to so-called art groups and giving accommodation to them.

Those in charge of operating the center have been prosecuted for working without a license and engaging in questionable activities.

