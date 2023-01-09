Iranian Judiciary: Filmmaker Jafarirad died of aluminium phosphide poisoning

Hossein Fazeli said Mohsen Jafarirad died of aluminium phosphide poisoning. Fazeli noted that Jafarirad lost his life after taking those tablets with the apparent intention of committing suicide.

He added that the documentary filmmaker was released from jail two months ago.

According to the judicial official, Jafarirad had confessed to participating in illegal gatherings for the purpose of filming them.

Fazeli said the filmmaker had lost his parents some time ago and suffered from depression.

He added that Jafarirad told his wife on the phone before being taken to hospital for poisoning that he had taken aluminium phosphide.

Fazeli said his wife confirms that he made the call and that she rushed home from work and took him to a hospital where he passed away.

Iran’s judiciary and police say many of the deaths during the recent unrest and deadly riots did not happen as a result of use of force by security forces to bring the situation under control.