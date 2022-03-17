Iranian judicial official says man beating woman in Dezfoul faces prosecution

On Wednesday, footage spread on social media showing the man hitting the woman while she had fallen on the ground.

Now Dezfoul’s Prosecutor General Mehdi Amadeh says authorities are pursuing the matter, adding the battery happened due to a domestic dispute.

Amadeh noted that the woman has filed a complaint and judicial authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. Dezfoul’s prosecutor general urged Iranian citizens not to spread rumors about the matter given that the video has gone viral on social media and has played into the hands of anti-Iran news outlets.