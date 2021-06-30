Iranian Journalists Call for VP’s Resignation after Deadly Bus Crash

A group of Iranian journalists have gathered in front of the Iranian Department of Environment to call for the resignation of the Vice-President for Environment, Issa Kalantari, following the tragic bus accident where two journalists died.

The journalists who held the protest rally on Wednesday expressed their protest at the Department’s lack of accountability regarding the recent crash of the bus carrying journalists near Lake Urmia in northwestern Iran.

Earlier, Iran’s First Vice-President Es’haq Jahangiri expressed regret over the tragic incident and called on the relevant authorities to be brave enough to apologize.

“Those who were responsible must be accountable, and I will pursue the issue on behalf of journalists,” he said.