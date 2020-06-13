Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araqchi and Japan’s Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Takeo Mori have held talks on a range of issues vie video conferencing.

In the video conference on Saturday, the Iranian and Japanese diplomats talked about bilateral, regional and international issues, as well as cooperation between the two countries in the fight against coronavirus.

They also stressed the need to continue consultations and employ the potential of good relations between the two countries for mutual cooperation.