Iranian, Irish Foreign Ministers Hold Talks in Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Irish counterpart Simon Coveney discussed issues of mutual interest in bilateral, regional and international affairs as well as the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In the Sunday meeting held in Tehran, the two sides emphasized the necessity of continuing political consultations as well as economic exchanges.

The top Irish diplomat underlined that as arranged, Ireland’s embassy will gradually reopen in Tehran.

The two top diplomats also exchanged views on the JCPOA.

The Iranian foreign minister reiterated Tehran’s principled policy on the need for the removal of illegal US sanctions fully and effectively as a step that would, in turn, see Iran reverse the measures it has adopted to scale down its obligations under the JCPOA.

Coveney, for his part, said Ireland stands ready to facilitate the process as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and a facilitator of the implementation of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and as a member of the European Union.

Among other topics discussed was ways of helping ease regional tensions where the two sides discussed developments in the Persian Gulf, Yemen, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, occupied Palestine, Afghanistan and the Caucasus.