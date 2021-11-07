Iranian Intel. Ministry dismantles company for ripping off citizens

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry says more than 150 leaders of a pyramid company calling itself Unique Finance have been arrested in 19 provinces across the country for financial wrongdoings.

The Intelligence Ministry said the arrests were made in coordination with the Iranian Judiciary. 

According to a report by the IRIB, the founders and managers of the company are Iranians living in neighboring countries. 

The report also says they falsely introduced the group as an international company that buys and sells shares of reputable firms in foreign stock exchanges. It adds that the pyramid company used deceptive methods such as claiming to pay huge amounts of profit, presented a digital token called UNQT and ripped off a large number of citizens across the country. 

The Judiciary has put the detainees on trial for causing economic disruption in Iran.

