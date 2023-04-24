Iranian health minister: WHO has confirmed eradication of measles and rubella in Iran

Einollahi added that WHO wrote Iran a letter to this effect.

He noted that the country has already effectively eradicated a number of other diseases.

The health minister further reiterated that the accomplishment was made by the Iranian scientists despite anti-Iran sanctions by the US and some of its allies.

Einollahi noted that Iran’s achievement comes at a time when many European countries have yet to receive a letter from WHO approving their elimination of measles and rubella.

The health minister expressed hope that with the joint efforts of people and the healthcare system of Iran, other contagious diseases will be stamped out in the near future.

Einollahi made those comments in Shiraz, the provincial capital of Far Province, where he has visited the Health Ministry’s development projects in recent days.

According to the WHO health profile, Iran has done a better job than many countries including the US in terms of controlling many contagious diseases like leprosy, dengue fever, tularemia and hepatitis B.