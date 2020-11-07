Iranian, German Diplomats Discuss Afghan Developments

The special envoys of Iran and Germany discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan in a telephone conversation on Saturday.

In the phone call, the Iranian Foreign Minister’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Mohammad-Ebrahim Taherian, and his German counterpart Markus Potzel discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan.

They also weighed plans for the promotion of cooperation between Iran and Germany over the Afghan issues.

Taherian and Potzel also expressed concern about the spread of insecurity in Afghanistan, stressing the need for a negotiated political agreement to address the problems.

The Iranian officials have already expressed support for the peace process in Afghanistan under the guidance of the Kabul government, hoping that the intra-Afghan negotiations would yield results with the inclusion of all Afghan groups.