Iranian Foreign Minister Holds Talks with Afghan Leaders

Foreign Minister Zarif held separate telephone conversations with Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah on Tuesday evening as part of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s attempts to help stabilize the political situation in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan for the launch of intra-Afghan negotiations.

In the conversations, Zarif congratulated the government and nation of neighbouring Afghanistan on the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, and talked about his latest regional and international consultations over Afghanistan, the bilateral ties between Tehran and Kabul, and the fight against the coronavirus.