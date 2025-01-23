Iranian foreign minister to visit Afghanistan ‘soon’

The embassy posted on its X account, “Araghchi’s upcoming visit to Afghanistan.”

Reacting to the announcement, the Taliban’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs described Araghchi’s visit as a “constructive step” toward strengthening bilateral relations and stated that the visit could “usher in a new phase” for the relations between the two countries.

Zaker Jalali, the Third Political Director at the Taliban’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, wrote on his X account, “The shared political, economic, and security interests between Afghanistan and Iran present an opportunity to enhance bilateral cooperation.”

The visit marks Araghchi’s first trip to Kabul since assuming his position.

Representatives from various ministries and an economic and trade delegation will accompany the foreign minister, according to IRNA.

During the visit, a range of topics and issues of mutual interest are expected to be discussed.

In recent years, Iranian officials have frequently addressed Iran’s water rights from the Hirmand River, known as Helmand in Afghanistan.

Besides Iran’s water rights, it appears that Araghchi’s visit is also related to issues of terrorism, narcotics and millions of illegal Afghan refugees in Iran.