Iranian FM: Killing of Jazeera journalist aimed at covering up Israeli crimes

The Iranian foreign minister added that the assassination of Abu Akleh shows that the occupiers fear world nations’ awareness about the truth about the Zionist regime’s oppression of people in Palestine.

Amir Abdollahian said Palestine is alive and the occupation is on the wane. The top Iranian diplomat called for an end to the impunity enjoyed by the Zionist regime.

Amir Abdollahian made those comments in a tweet.

Abu Akleh was shot dead by Israeli troops while she was covering a military raid in the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday.

A state service was held for the late journalist in the city of Ramallah on Thursday with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in attendance. Thousands of Palestinians attended the ceremony that happened at the Palestinian Authority’s presidential compound in the occupied West Bank city.