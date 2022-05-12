Thursday, May 12, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsForeign Policy

Iranian FM: Killing of Jazeera journalist aimed at covering up Israeli crimes

By IFP Editorial Staff
Shireen Abu Akleh
A Palestinian artist paints a mural in honour of slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Gaza City on May 12, 2022. Abu Akleh was shot and killed while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin early Wednesday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has said the targeted killing of Al Jazeera news network’s correspondent Ms. Shireen Abu Akleh by Zionist forces was meant to cover up the crimes committed by this fake regime.

The Iranian foreign minister added that the assassination of Abu Akleh shows that the occupiers fear world nations’ awareness about the truth about the Zionist regime’s oppression of people in Palestine.

Amir Abdollahian said Palestine is alive and the occupation is on the wane. The top Iranian diplomat called for an end to the impunity enjoyed by the Zionist regime.

Amir Abdollahian made those comments in a tweet.

Abu Akleh was shot dead by Israeli troops while she was covering a military raid in the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday.

A state service was held for the late journalist in the city of Ramallah on Thursday with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in attendance. Thousands of Palestinians attended the ceremony that happened at the Palestinian Authority’s presidential compound in the occupied West Bank city.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks