Iranian FM: IAEA chief to visit Iran soon

The announcement was made by Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a Monday meeting with his Finnish counterpart in Geneva.

Amirabdollahian described the recent talks between Iran and the IAEA deputy director as good, adding an agreement has been reached for Rafael Grossi to travel to Tehran in the near future.

He expressed hope that good progress is made on technical issues during the visit provided that political pressure is not placed on the agency.

Amirabdollahian also referred to the negotiations for the removal of the anti-Iran sanctions, saying Iran has been ready for the revival of the nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and a return of all sides to the agreement since September 2022.

He added the dual approach of the US and their subsequent wrong calculations regarding the recent riots in Iran, caused a delay in the agreement.

The Iranian foreign minister also touched on the exchanged messages and recent diplomatic moves pertaining to the nuclear talks, and expressed hope that they lead to the return of all sides to an agreement in accordance with the contents of the pact signed in 2015.

The Iranian foreign minister also touched on the Ukraine war and stressed Tehran strongly opposes the expansion of NATO and continuation of war in Ukraine and is against any threat to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries.

The top Iranian diplomat talked about the Western claims over the exports of Iranian drones to Russia for use in the Ukraine war.

He added that no credible evidence or proof about the allegation has been submitted to the Iranian side so far and that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready for a second round of talks between the technical and expert teams of the two countries, just as conveyed to the Ukrainian side through different diplomatic channels.

Amirabdollahian also reiterated Iran’s support for an end to the war in Ukraine and a return to talks.

Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto, for his part, talked about the significance of the Ukraine issue for Europe and the security of the continent, and described the stance and the information offered by the Iranian foreign minister on Ukraine and specifically the issue of drones as important.