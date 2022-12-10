Saturday, December 10, 2022
Iranian FM slams Germany for “interfering in Iran’s internal affairs”; envoy summoned

By IFP Editorial Staff
Hossein Amirabdollahian

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has condemned Germany for its support of protests and deadly riots in the Islamic Republic.

In a tweet, Amirabdollahian noted that fighting terror, violence and hate-mongering is an international responsibility.

He further accused the German government of hypocrisy, saying Germany considers violence on its own soil as being tantamount to crossing a redline while it incites unrest in Iran and duplicitously opposes Tehran’s efforts to counter rioting.

Amirabdollahian posted the tweet at a time when the Foreign Ministry spokesman also hit back at Germany over the matter, pointing to the German government’s crackdown on a group of people whom it accuses of plotting a coup in the European country.

German officials have made numerous statements against the Iranian government’s efforts to calm down the situation in Islamic Republic, which has been the scene of protests following the death of 22-year-old Masa Amini, a Kurdish Iranian woman, in police custody over two months ago.

Meanwhile the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Friday evening summoned German Ambassador to Tehran Hans-Udo Muzel over “continued meddling statements” by Germany’s officials about Iran’s internal developments and “their support for chaos, rioting and instability” in the Islamic Republic.

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

