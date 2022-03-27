Iranian FM describes interpretations of his remarks about IRGC as “mistaken”

Amir Abdollahian has come under fire after he suggested that the IRGC is ready to remain on the US blacklist for the sake of Iran’s national interests.

He said on his Instagram account his remarks had nothing to do with crossing or compromising on Iran’s redlines.

Amir Abdollahian added that what he said about the IRGC’s stance on the Vienna talks reflects the views of the senior commanders of the corps.

Amir Abdollahian noted that he could not make himself clearer about the pivotal place of the IRGC.

The Iranian Foreign Minister then echoed the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini’s comment who had said, “I wish I were a guard too.”

The harshest criticism of Amir Abdollahian’s remarks came from Hossein Shariatmadari, the editor-in-chief of Iran’s Keyhan daily.