Iranian firefighters put out blaze in wildlife reserve of Miankaleh, Mazandarn Province

Two fire extinguishing helicopters were deployed to the area in northern Iran.

Local officials say the fire started at 10 AM on Tuesday in three parts of the Miankaleh Sahra wildlife reserve and immediately, firefighting teams were dispatched to put it out.

They added that winds whipped up the fire, causing it to expand in the area.

According to the director general of the environment protection department of Mazandaran, the fire had a human cause but it’s still unclear if it was started deliberately or unintentionally.

The Miankaleh international habitat has an area of 68 thousand hectares and is spread from Miankaleh village in Behshahr to Ashuradeh in neighboring Golestan Province.

Located in the heart of the Miankaleh Peninsula, and thanks to its biodiversity, the ecological haven is the most important habitat for more than 320 migratory and native birds as well as 180 plant species.