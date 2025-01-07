Iranian filmmaker wins top honors at NYIFA for short film Soratgar

This renowned festival, in its sixth edition, selects films through preliminary, semifinal, and final stages. Selected films are screened monthly at The Producers Club in Manhattan, New York, with public screenings set for January 20, 2025.

Soratgar is a short documentary based on the lives of Molavi or Rumi, the great Iranian poet, and his spiritual instructor Shams Tabrizi in 642 AH. It is currently in contention for the Academy Awards, BAFTA, and other prestigious honors in 2026, and ranks among IMDb’s Top 50 Short Films and Documentaries of 2025.

Previously, Soratgar secured third place at the Rhode Island International Film Festival in 2022, in the US, and earned nominations at the 78th FESTIVAL INTERNAZIONALE DEL CINEMA DI SALERNO, in Italy, and the Crown Point International Film Festival in 2024 in Chicago, the US.

Key collaborators on Soratgar include cinematographer Ali Ehsani, editor Ehsan Vaseghi, and artistic director Mohammad Nazari.