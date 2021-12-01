Iranian envoy to UN condemns US unilateralism

Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations says the US’s coercive actions and its illegal measures including unilateral sanctions have reduced the goal of sustainable development to an empty and meaningless slogan.

Majid Takhte Ravanchi was speaking at the 45th Annual Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Group 77 and China.

He said, “As we celebrate this year the fifty-fifth anniversary of the adoption of the Algerian Charter at the First Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Group 77 and China, we must stand united and resolutely strive for the common aspirations and interests of the members of the group, as laid out in that document. Let us focus our collective efforts on achieving economic and social development as well as achieving peace, stability and prosperity for all members of the group”.

He noted that the Covid pandemic was a wake-up call for the whole world that the development, prosperity and well-being of humanity are interconnected and interdependent.

The Iranian envoy said, “While all countries are working hand in hand to counter the pandemic, we are sadly seeing the United States imposes its unilateral and coercive actions including illegal sanctions on a number of countries which have suffered the heaviest losses and ordeal from the Covid pandemic”.

The Iranian representative said Tehran believes that the most important international crises and challenges facing humanity such as the Covid pandemic and unilateralism will not be beaten unless there is a collective response and joint efforts by all world nations under the banner of multilateralism and solidarity.