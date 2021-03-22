Iranian Diplomat, UN Envoy Discuss Afghanistan Peace

Jean Arnault, the UN Secretary-General’s personal envoy for Afghanistan and regional issues, had a phone conversation with Ebrahim Taherian, the Iranian foreign minister’s special envoy for Afghanistan.

In the Monday phone call, the two sides reviewed various aspects of Afghanistan developments, and highlighted the necessity of mitigating the pains of Afghan people and accelerating the achievement of peace and sustainable stability through diplomatic and political solutions.

Arnault and Taherian also underlined the UN’s key role in building consensus among all the friends of Afghanistan and in line with reinforcing the position of people and legal institutions in the country.