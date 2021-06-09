Iranian Diplomat Meets Several Iraqi Officials in Baghdad

Saeed Khatibzadeh, the spokesman and head of the Public Diplomacy Centre of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, held talks with Iraqi authorities after being welcomed by his Iraqi counterpart Ahmed Al-Sahhaf in the capital, Baghdad.

On the first day of his trip, Khatibzadeh met with Secretary of Iraq’s National Security Council Qasim al-Araji, former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, Head of the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq Sheikh Humam Hamoudi, and several Sunni scholars.

The Iranian official also visited Al-Tamayyuz strategic institute as well as Al-Nahrain Centre for Strategic Studies, where he delivered a speech and answered questions raised by Iraqi researchers and scholars about the latest regional developments as well as Tehran-Baghdad ties.

Among the topics discussed in the meetings were all-out support for Iraq and the need for legal and democratic processes to move forward in accordance with the Iraqi people’s will, Iraq’s parliamentary elections, areas of boosting all-out relations, areas of bilateral cultural and media cooperation, and Iran’s policies vis-à-vis Iraq which are based on the notion of having a strong, free, developed, united and independent Iraq.