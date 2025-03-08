Iran wins runner-up position in Asian Women’s Kabaddi Championship

The two powerful teams of Iran and India faced each other in the match, and at the end, the Indian team defeated Iran 32-25, securing the championship. Nepal and Bangladesh jointly ranked third.

On this occasion, the Iranian Ministry of Sports and Youth issued a statement, congratulating the Iranian team on their achievement.

The statement said this success is the result of the efforts, determination, and zeal of Iranian female athletes who, by shining in the competitions, once again demonstrated the capabilities of Iranian women in the exciting field.

The sixth edition of the Asian Women’s Kabaddi Championship was hosted by Tehran Province and it happened in Pardis City from March 6 to 8.