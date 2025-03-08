Source to al-Mayadeen: Iran will not hold talks with US under Trump’s conditions

Al-Mayadeen news channel quoted a “high-ranking Iranian diplomatic source” as saying that Iran has informed Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that Tehran will not hold talks with Washington under US President Donald Trump’s conditions.

The source added that Iran however welcomed the Russian initiative to advance negotiations over the issue.

Earlier, Russia said it’s ready to mediate talks between Iran and the US. But this comes as US officials including Trump himself have intensified pressures against Iran.

Their pressures, including the reinstatement of the so-called ‘maximum pressure policy,’ appear to be aimed at forcing Iran to come to the negotiating table.

Tehran has repeatedly said it’s open to talks with all sides, but will not negotiate under pressure and at a time when the US openly threatens the Islamic Republic.