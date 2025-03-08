US maximum pressure against Tehran tantamount to crime against humanity: Iranian spokesperson

In a statement on Friday, Baqaei described the hostile statements of the US treasury secretary regarding the continuation of the maximum pressure policy against the Iranian people as a clear sign of the continued enmity of the US policymakers towards the Iranian nation.

He said the remarks are a clear admission, on the part of the US officials, to breaking the law and committing crime against humanity.

Referring to the failure of the policy of pressure and intimidation against the Iranian people in different periods, the spokesman said it is a mistake to test the one who has been tested.

The US policymakers are not going to reach a different conclusion than what they have reached so far by repeating incorrect policies, he noted.

Baqaei stressed that Iran’s approach to international diplomacy is based on logic and mutual respect to ensure the legitimate and legal interests of the Iranian people, adding that any behavior or speech that is not consistent with this approach is rejected.

He noted that the policy of pressure and intimidation against the Iranian nation is a clear violation of the principles and purposes of the UN Charter and international law and subject to international responsibility of the US government.

Baqaei concluded that the Iranian nation will continue to strengthen its capacities in various fields and will respond to any illegal and inhumane pressure with resistance and perseverance.