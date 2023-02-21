Iranian diplomat: New EU sanctions not compatible with intl. law

In a tweet, Abbas Bagherpour said the European sanctions have no basis in international law, denouncing them as yet another “miscalculation” in dealing with the Islamic Republic.

He said the inclusion of the names of the chairs of Iran’s Friendship Groups with Austria and Germany in the list amounts to “serious diversion from the principle of dialog.”

The European Union imposed asset freezes and visa bans on Iran’s education and culture ministers on Monday, in a fifth round of sanctions against Tehran over what it calls the “crackdown on protests.”

The new measures targeted 32 individuals and two entities, and were largely aimed at lawmakers, judiciary officials and prison authorities.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani reacted to the EU’s latest sanctions, saying Tehran will soon announce a list of counter-sanctions.