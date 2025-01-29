IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsForeign Policy

Iranian deputy parl’t speaker: No hostility with the US, Iran ready for fair talks

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran US Flags

Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Hamid Reza Haji Babaei, stated on Tuesday that Iran harbors no hostility or intention for war with the US and is open to negotiations with Washington. However, he emphasized that any talks must be conducted on fair and equal terms.

In an interview woth Iran’s state television, Haji Babaei likened the situation to a sports match, stating, “Fairness means recognizing that we are equal citizens. Just as your soccer player and ours are equal, they should compete fairly. But the other side insists that our player must lose if necessary.”

He further clarified that Iran is willing to engage in talks with any country except the Israeli regime, underscoring that Iran’s stance is rooted in self-defense and the pursuit of equitable relations.

Haji Babaei’s remarks come amid growing signs of willingness on both sides to tackle differences on several issues, including Iran’s nuclear deal, which the US unilaterally withdrew in 2018.

Elon Musk, a close aide to US President Donald Trump, has recently hinted at a possible Tehran-Washington agreement with a post on X reading, “I think Iran is one of the best countries for investment. I will probably visit this country in the future.”

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks