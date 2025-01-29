Iranian deputy parl’t speaker: No hostility with the US, Iran ready for fair talks

In an interview woth Iran’s state television, Haji Babaei likened the situation to a sports match, stating, “Fairness means recognizing that we are equal citizens. Just as your soccer player and ours are equal, they should compete fairly. But the other side insists that our player must lose if necessary.”

He further clarified that Iran is willing to engage in talks with any country except the Israeli regime, underscoring that Iran’s stance is rooted in self-defense and the pursuit of equitable relations.

Haji Babaei’s remarks come amid growing signs of willingness on both sides to tackle differences on several issues, including Iran’s nuclear deal, which the US unilaterally withdrew in 2018.

Elon Musk, a close aide to US President Donald Trump, has recently hinted at a possible Tehran-Washington agreement with a post on X reading, “I think Iran is one of the best countries for investment. I will probably visit this country in the future.”