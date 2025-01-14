Iranian deputy FM describes Geneva talks with E3 as “constructive, frank” 

In a message on X, Gharibabadi said the third round of talks between Iranian and the European troika’s diplomats were held on Monday in Geneva.

He noted that while delving into some details, we discussed and examined ideas in the two areas of sanctions relief and nuclear issues, which are essential for reaching an agreement.

Gharibabadi added that the two sides agreed that negotiations must continue and that a conducive atmosphere must be created and maintained by all parties to achieve an agreement.

The two sides also held talks over the worrying situation in the Middle East.

Majid Takhte Ravanchi Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs also attended the talks with political directors from the European troika – Britain, Germany, and France.